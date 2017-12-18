NENA NEWS: Annual State of the Neighborhood Meeting 2018

Posted on 18 December 2017 by calvin

The Third Annual Nokomis East Neighborhood Association State of our Neighborhood community gathering will be held Wed. Jan. 17, 6-8pm at the Morris Park Recreation Center, 5531 39th Ave. S.

In 2018, NENA, along with many others, have plans to make our neighborhood even better. Come to the State of our Neighborhood meeting to learn more.

On the Agenda:

– State Representative Jean Wagenius

– Council Member Jeremy Schroeder (Ward 11)

– Council Member Andrew Johnson (Ward 12)

– Neighborhood and Community Engagement Commission Member Isaac Russell

– LaShawn Ray, Principal, LNCS Keewaydin School

– Heather Wambach, Patron Experience Supervisor, Hennepin County Library Nokomis and Roosevelt

– Suzanne Stephenson, Librarian, Hennepin County Library

– Nokomis East Neighborhood Association

– Nokomis East Business Association

Nokomis East Green Fair

You may know that sustainable, energy-efficient practices at home and work help retain the natural beauty of our community, reduces waste, and can even save you some money. However, sometimes the wealth of information available can seem daunting. Join us in January for a one stop shop and get individualized attention and advice.

The inaugural Nokomis East Green Fair will be Sat., Jan. 27, 12-3pm at the Nokomis Community Center, 2401 E. Minnehaha Pkwy.

The event will feature information booths and demonstrations to assist you with creating a more green lifestyle. Learn how to make your yard more climate change resilient, lower your car’s carbon footprint while improving gas mileage, and other useful tips. A child play area with activities will be provided for families attending the fair. The first 100 visitors to the Green Fair will receive a FREE kitchen compost pail!

Does your organization or business have a sustainability focus? Exhibitor booths are free for this event! Contact Program and Communication Manager Lauren Hazenson lauren.hazenson@nokomiseast.org to receive out an application.

Fix-It Clinic coming

Got broken stuff at home? Learn valuable repair skills at an upcoming Fix-It Clinic. Residents bring in small household appliances, clothing, electronics, mobile devices and more, and receive free guided assistance from volunteers with repair skills to disassemble, troubleshoot, and fix their items.

Hennepin County will be holding a Fix-It Clinic Sat., Feb. 10 from 12-4pm at Crosstown Covenant Church, 5540 30th Ave. S. Fix-It Clinics teach valuable troubleshooting and basic repair skills, build community connections and reduce the number of repairable objects that are thrown in the trash.

For more information, visit www.hennepin.us/fixitclinic or contact program coordinator Nancy Lo at nancy.lo@hennepin.us or 612-348-9195.

Sign up for NENA News

Your guide to news, events, and resources! Get your neighborhood news delivered to your inbox every other Wednesday. Sign up today at www.nokomiseast.org. Once you sign up, you’ll receive updates on news and happenings in your neighborhood.