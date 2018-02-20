Posted on 20 February 2018 by calvin

What opportunities could NENA support? What partnerships could we strengthen? How can we better involve Nokomis East residents? We want to hear from you!

Projects like the Nokomis Naturescape, Giving Garden, Nokomis Green Fair, Curb Appeal Matching Grants, and many others came from ideas generated by residents like you. Where should we head next? This is your opportunity to give us your perspective.

The Community Forum is a part of the Community Snapshot project and will be used to inform the NENA strategic plan for the next three years. Join your neighbors for a casual, interactive session on Tues., Mar. 6 from 6:30-8pm at Lake Nokomis Lutheran Church, 5011 S. 31st Ave.

A free meal will be provided for all attendees, so come hungry! For more information visit the website www.nokomiseast.org/CommunitySnapshot.

Giving Garden planning

Do you like to garden? Do you want to do something about child hunger and food insecurity? Join this friendly group of neighbors and make a difference!

The Giving Garden volunteers are meeting at the NENA Office (4313 E. 54th St.) on Tues., Feb. 27 at 6:30pm to plan for the 2018 growing season and to welcome interested volunteers. All gardening levels are welcome.

The Nokomis East Giving Garden is a volunteer-run, 310 sq. Ft. vegetable garden located on the property of St. James On The Parkway Church at 3225 E. Minnehaha Pkwy. All of the produce raised at the garden is donated to the Minnehaha Foodshelf and Groveland Food Shelf on a weekly basis from May to October. The vegetable garden selection is identified by the preferences of Minnehaha Food Shelf patrons and staff to ensure that the donated produce will meet real needs. In 2017, the first year of the Giving Garden, volunteers raised 427 pounds of vegetables, which were received by approximately 50-70 food shelf patrons. The Giving Garden also donates vegetables to seniors who are experiencing food insecurity.

Board candidate information session

In 2018, NENA has nine Board seats up for election—two seats from each of the four neighborhoods and one replacement seat for Wenonah. Applications are due on Thur., Apr. 12.

Interested individuals are strongly encouraged to attend the Info Session or to schedule a time to meet with Becky Timm, NENA’s Executive Director to learn more about serving on the Board. Eligibility requirements, terms and service, and other information will be discussed at the upcoming Board Information Session on Mon., Apr. 5, at 6pm the NENA Office.

Learn more about serving on the NENA Board at nokomiseast.org/serving-on-the-nena-board.

Nokomis East Business Grants

NENA is offering two new grants for Nokomis Area businesses: the Marketing Matching Grant and the Business Partnerships Grant. The goals of these grant projects are to provide support for Nokomis East business districts, encourage business partnerships, and increase local customer traffic to our businesses.

Marketing Matching Grant

Businesses seeking to update their branding, website, marketing, or looking to attract more customers can apply for up to $2,000 for their project. This grant matches $2 for every $1 spent by the participant.

Business Partnership Grant

Two or more Nokomis East businesses that seek to engage in a short or long-term marketing or public engagement partnership can apply for up to $5,000 in matching funds. This grant matches $2 for every $1 spent by the participant.

Visit http://nokomiseast.org/business-marketing-matching-grants for guidelines and grant applications.

Upcoming Meetings and Events:

2/24/18, 5:30pm: Great Nokomis East Crockpot Cookoff, Lake Nokomis Lutheran Church,

5011 S. 31st Ave.

3/6/18, 6:30pm: NENA Community Forum, Lake Nokomis Lutheran Church

3/7/28, 6:30pm: NENA Housing, Commercial, Streetscape Committee, NENA Office, 4313 E. 54th St.

3/14/18, 6:30pm: NENA Green Initiatives Committee, NENA Office

3/22/18, 7pm: NENA Board Meeting, NENA Office

4/5/18, 6pm: NENA Board Candidate Information Session, NENA Office

