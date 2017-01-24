NENA News: First Annual Crock-Pot Cook-Off and Fundraiser

Posted on 24 January 2017 by calvin

Building community one crock-pot at a time

Bring your family and friends to the First Annual Great Nokomis East Crock-Pot Cook-Off. Better yet, show off your culinary skills and compete. All proceeds raised during this event will go towards NENA’s programs and initiatives in Nokomis East.

We all know that Minnesotans know how to whip up a dish in a pot. Is your specialty a traditional cream of mushroom delight or do you have something a little bit more exotic? Let the community be the judge on who will be the 2017 Cook-Off Champ.

First Annual Great Nokomis East Crock-Pot Cook-Off & Fundraiser will be held Sat., Feb. 4, 5:30–7:30pm, at Lake Nokomis Lutheran Church, 5011 31st Ave. S. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

For more crock-pot entry form and tickets at www.nokomiseast.org.

This is a family-friendly event. Ingredients will be listed for each entry to avoid allergies or food sensitivities. We hope to see you there!

NENA prepares for the future; proposes Plan modification

The NENA Board of Directors has scheduled a General Membership meeting on Mon., Mar. 6, to present the next steps of the strategic planning process. In December 2015, the Board passed the 2016-2018 Strategic Plan, and over the past year, has made significant progress.

As part of the Strategic Plan, NENA has developed a multi-year strategy for funding housing, commercial, streetscape, environmental and community engagement projects initiated by the neighborhood. In March, the NENA Board will share with our community this funding strategy and ask for support from the community at the General Membership meeting.

Highlights include adding $100,000 to NENA’s home improvement loan programs; housing and renter outreach programs, including the new NENA Curb Appeal Matching Grant Lottery; green initiatives such as the new 50th St. Monarch and Pollinator Corridor Project and the Minneapolis Monarch Festival; community development projects in partnership with the Nokomis East Business Association and local businesses; and continued funding for neighborhood favorites such as the Annual Nokomis East Garage Sale Day and Nights out with NENA. Join us to learn about what NENA has planned for the upcoming years to benefit our neighborhood.

As part of NENA’s multi-year funding strategy, the NENA Board is also recommending an NRP Plan Modification to move $115,000 to Environmental Programming and $25,000 to Community Development Programming. These funds will be reallocated from overfunded program areas including Housing Initiatives, Environmental Initiatives – Tree Planting, Community Engagement Initiatives and Staff Support. The Plan Modification requires minor language changes to allow for an expanded programmatic use of NRP funds.

All residents, businesses and property owners in the four Nokomis East neighborhoods are strongly encouraged to attend the NENA General Membership Meeting on March 6, 6:30-8pm, and help NENA plan for the future. In addition to the NRP Plan Modification, the Board will present proposed amendments to NENA’s Bylaws. Both proposals require a vote and approval from the General Membership. The meeting will be held at the Morris Park Recreation Center, 5531 39th Ave. S.

More details about the NRP Plan Modification and amendments to the bylaws are available at www.nokomiseast.org or call Becky Timm, NENA Executive Director at (612) 724-5652.

Liz Brophey joins the NENA Board of Directors

In December, Liz Brophey of the Wenonah neighborhood was appointed to fill a recently vacated seat on the NENA Board.

Brophey has lived almost her whole life in Nokomis East. She grew up in the Minnehaha neighborhood going to Keewaydin School and has called the Wenonah neighborhood home for the last 20 years. She is a longtime volunteer in the community, including being a block leader and working on National Night Out events. Outside of the neighborhood, Brophey volunteers with People Serving People, the Longfellow League of Artists (LOLA), and many other organizations, she was also a volunteer coach with the North Star Roller Girls. Brophey said she wants Nokomis East to, “continue being the friendly, safe, welcoming community that it has been my whole life.”

The next election of Board members will be at the NENA Annual Meeting on Thur., Apr. 27.

It is a new year – get involved in your neighborhood

NENA has two energetic committees working on behalf of the community. Neighbors, just like you, are a part of the work and this is a rewarding volunteer experience. Come and check out the upcoming February meetings and see if one of these committees is the right fit for you:

—NENA Housing, Commercial and Streetscape Committee meeting Wed., Feb. 1, at 6:30pm.

—NENA Green Initiatives Committee meeting Wed., Feb. 8, at 6:30pm.

Both meetings will be at the NENA office at 4313 E. 54th St. Join your neighbors and be a part of creating the community we are all proud to call home.

Curb Appeal Matching Grant Lottery

NENA’s Housing, Commercial and Streetscape Committee is launching a new program in early 2017 to help homeowners with small exterior projects and front lawn projects. Sign up for the Curb Appeal Grant Lottery and get your upcoming project entered to win a matching grant up to $500! The deadline to enter is May 12, and winners will be announced right before Memorial Day Weekend to start your summer off right. Visit www.nokomiseast.org for more information and to register.

NENA Home Improvement Loan Program available

Thinking about your next green home improvement projects, like insulation, weather stripping, solar panels, wind generator or geothermal? Check out NENA’s Home Improvement Loans to see if your project qualifies!

Owners of one to four unit residences can apply for up to $15,000 to make improvements to their properties. Owner-occupants and investors may apply. The interest rate is either two or three percent, depending on income. No income restrictions apply.

NENA also has available a limited amount of funds for our emergency repair loan program. Only owner-occupied households are eligible, and income restrictions do apply. There is a maximum loan amount of $7,500 at zero percent interest. The loan is due in full upon sale of the property or title transfer.

For more information or to request an application for one of the NENA loan programs, call our partner, the Greater Metropolitan Housing Corporation’s Housing Resource Center at 612-588-3033, or visit www.gmhchousing.org. Loan applications are processed on a first-come, first served basis.

