Posted on 27 January 2019 by calvin

Neighborhood Jam Fundraiser scheduled Feb. 9

Invest in your neighborhood through The Neighborhood Jam Fundraiser on Sat., Feb. 9, 2-6pm at Off Leash Art Box, 4200 E. 54th St.

Enjoy three bands, a Nokomis East trivia competition, the Lake Nokomis Blue Wave mocktail, cocoa and coffee with a gourmet topping bar, appetizers and a silent auction full of offerings from your favorite area businesses.

The event lineup begins with singer/songwriter Chris Herr­iges, moves into a 90’s alternative groove with My Cousin Dallas, and finishes with a big jazz band boogie courtesy of Huge If True.

You can try out GROOVE fitness dancing midway through the afternoon, or win prizes in the Nokomis East Trivia Contest.

Proceeds will go to NENA, which will turn your dollars into projects like the Monarch Festival, low-interest home loans, the neighborhood garage sale, community gardens, and our work with renters in the Bossen area.

If you plan on attending our Neighborhood Jam, RSVP or get your tickets early so we can order food accordingly. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 7-18, and kids under 6 get in free. Purchase tickets in advance at bit.ly/NENAJam.

Gateway Garden planning

A Gateway Garden planning meeting will take place Thur., Mar. 21, 6:30-7pm at the NENA Office, 4313 E. 54th St.

Combat the effects of climate change, protect pollinators, and contribute to neighborhood beautification while you connect with other volunteers at the Gateway Garden. Join us to plan the next phase of the Gateway Garden, a native plant oasis near the 50th Street LRT station. Attendees will learn about the garden and discuss plans for future programming, volunteering, and planting. Gardeners of all experience levels are welcome! Toys and coloring activities are available to those with children.

Green Fair

The South Minneapolis Green Fair is scheduled for Sat., Apr. 13, 12-4pm, at Roosevelt High School, 4029 28th Ave S.

Standish-Ericsson Neighborhood Association and the Longfellow Community Council are partnering with NENA to offer resources for an environmentally sustainable lifestyle to South Minneapolis residents at the South Minneapolis Green Fair. The Green Fair will offer up to 35 different exhibitors covering common topics like sustainable lawn care and gardening, solar energy, waste reduction, and transportation. Attendees looking for a more in-depth overview of environmental topics can sit in on any of the four guest presentations scheduled throughout the afternoon.

Admission to the fair is free. We encourage attendees to walk, ride their bike, or use public transportation, but parking is also available.

Organizations or businesses interested in becoming a Green Fair exhibitor can contact NENA Program and Communication Manager Lauren Hazenson at lauren.hazenson@nokomiseast.org or 612-724-5652.

Home improvement loans

Are you resolving to spruce up your home in the new year? NENA offers two home improvement loan programs to homes in the Keewaydin, Minnehaha, Morris Park and Wenonah neighborhoods. Loan applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Home improvement loans

Owners of one to four unit residences can apply for up to $15,000 to make improvements to their properties. Owner-occupants and investors may apply. The interest rate is either 3.5% or 4.5% depending on income. No income restriction applies.

Emergency repair loans

A limited amount of funds are available for emergency repairs. Only owner-occupied households are eligible. Income restrictions apply. The maximum loan amount is $7,500. The loan is 0% interest, and there are no monthly payments. The loan is due in total upon the sale of the property or transfer of title.

More info and how to apply

For more information or to request an application, call our project partners the Center for Energy and Environment at 612-335-5884, or visit the CEE website.

Sign up for NENA News

Your Guide to News, Events, and Resources! Get your neighborhood news delivered to your inbox every other Wednesday. Sign up today at www.nokomiseast.org. Once you sign up, you’ll receive updates on news and happenings for your neighborhood.