NENA News, January 2019

Posted on 17 December 2018 by calvin

State of Our Neighborhood

NENA State of Our Neighborhood 2019 will be held on Tues., Jan. 15, 6-8pm, at Lake Nokomis Community Center, 2401 E. Minnehaha Pkwy.

Hear from NENA, our business community, neighborhood leaders and elected officials. NENA spent 2018 working to improve, empower and energize our neighborhood. In the past year, NENA hosted over a dozen meetings bringing together hundreds of neighbors to address high priority issues such as the Minneapolis 2040 Comprehensive Plan, 34th Ave. reconstruction as well as safety and crime concerns. This will also be the first chance to view NENA’s 2019-2021 Strategic Plan.

Now in its fourth year, the State of the Neighborhood also presents an opportunity to ask questions of people serving the Nokomis East community from elected offices, the police force, the schools, and local businesses. Community members are invited to send in questions ahead of the event for our elected officials, community, school and business leaders, and NENA by Jan. 14. Submit your question via the form available at www.nokomiseast.org/state-of-our-neighborhood.

On the agenda:

• State Senator Patricia Torres Ray

• State Representative Jean Wagenius

• Hennepin County Commissioner-Elect Angela Conley (tentative)

• Council Member Andrew Johnson

• Council Member Jeremy Schroeder

• Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Commissioner Stephanie Musich

• Inspector Michael Sullivan, MPD 3rd Precinct

• Jennifer Neale, MPD Crime Prevention Specialist

• Neighborhood and Community Engagement Commission Member Isaac Russell

• Principal LaShawn Ray, Lake Nokomis Community Schools

• Jack Dickinson, Nokomis East Business Association Board Chair

Help repair the mural

On Dec. 6, 2018, a car jumped the curb on E. 58th St. and barreled into the nearby garage and the Bossen Community Mural. NENA, Nokomis East artists Victor Yepez and Daniella Bianchini created the mural in 2017, and we want to repair it when the weather warms. The mural depicts the history of the Nokomis East area, the diverse Bossen community, and the natural features of the neighborhood.

Please help NENA raise $1,500 to repair the Bossen Community Mural. Our fundraising page at GiveMN is at www.givemn.org/story/5mf7ze. We are raising funds to support our local artists doing the mural repair work, and to purchase painting supplies.

Neighborhood Jam

The NENA Neighborhood Jam Fundraiser is planned for Sat., Feb. 9, 2-6pm at Off-Leash Art Box, 4200 E. 54th St.

Celebrate our Nokomis East community with lively music from local bands, custom mocktails, hot cocoa, and coffee bar, a Nokomis East trivia competition, silent auction, appetizers and more! All proceeds go to Nokomis East Neighborhood Association, serving your neighborhood since 1997.

The silent auction will feature plenty of holiday gift bargains from neighborhood businesses, like:

• $100 Oxendale’s Market gift card

• $50 Berry Sweet Kitchen gift certificate

• $20 Sassy Spoon gift card

• $25 Nokomis Shoe Shop gift card

• Two oil changes at Nelson’s Auto Repair

• Venn Brewing gift card

• Nokomis Life keychain and coasters from Homespun

• a Nokomis East gift basket, including local artist designed items

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 7-18, free for kids under 7. Get your tickets now at bit.ly/NENAJam.

Love Nokomis East?

Want to meet more neighbors? Volunteer!

Meet your neighbors and shape the future of the neighborhood in just a few hours. NENA needs a variety of volunteer positions, including community photographers, newsletter volunteers, and community outreach volunteers. Some volunteer positions can be modified to fit your availability or schedule.

Interested? Want to learn more? Contact Lauren Hazenson at lauren.hazenson@nokomiseast.org or 612-724-5652.

Sign up for NENA News

Your Guide to News, Events, and Resources! Get your neighborhood news delivered to your inbox every other Wednesday. Sign up today at www.nokomiseast.org. Once you sign up, you’ll receive updates on news and happenings for your neighborhood.