NENA News: Lake Nokomis Shoreline Enhancements

Posted on 23 January 2018 by calvin

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) is continuing their community meetings on the Lake Nokomis Shoreline Project, which is part of an effort to increase the amount of natural landscape within the park and reduce impacts from invasive vegetation.

The next public meeting for the project is scheduled Tues., Feb. 13, 7-9pm at Pearl Recreation Center, 414 E. Diamond Lake Rd. This meeting will provide a recap of the first meeting, potential stabilization measures, and discuss options and opportunities for how shoreline improvements may eventually look.

Visit the Lake Nokomis Shoreline Enhancements project page on the MPRB website to stay informed.

NENA Board elections

At our Annual Meeting on Apr. 26, NENA will hold elections for Board of Directors positions. NENA has nine Board seats up for election—two seats from each of the four neighborhoods (Keewaydin, Minnehaha, Morris Park, and Wenonah) and one additional replacement seat for Wenonah. Applications are due on Apr. 12, and can be found on the NENA website at nokomiseast.org/board.

Board candidate information session

Interested individuals are strongly encouraged to attend the info session or to schedule a time to meet with Becky Timm, NENA’s Executive Director, to learn more about serving on the Board. Eligibility requirements, terms of service, and other information will be discussed at the upcoming Board Information Session on Apr. 5, 6pm, at the NENA Office.

Project update

The Green Initiatives Committee has focused on further engaging the Nokomis East community in environmentally sustainable practices by launching the Nokomis Green Fair, completing a project with Lake Nokomis Lutheran Church through the Hennepin County Green Partners program, finishing the first growing season of the Giving Garden, and beginning the Monarch Mile pollinator pathway.

The Nokomis Green Fair will host over 12 environmental organizations and businesses in a family-friendly format on Jan. 27 from 12-3pm, to reduce knowledge barriers to green living.

The Green Partners project introduced a robust recycling, composting, and waste reduction program at Lake Nokomis Lutheran Church, with exemplary participation by church members. The project will complete in late February 2018.

The Giving Garden donated over 450 lbs of produce to area food shelves in 2017, and 17 pollinator patches along E. 50th St. were the first of the Monarch Mile gardens.

The Green Initiatives Committee looks forward to hosting more education events, being active on Earth Day, and expanding the pollinator pathways throughout the neighborhood in early 2018. Join the effort by attending the February committee meeting on Thur., Feb. 15 at the NENA office.

Project update

The Housing, Commercial, and Streetscape (HCS) Committee had a productive 2017, focusing on the Minneapolis 2040 Comprehensive Plan, new grants for businesses, and 34th Ave. reconstruction meetings. They engaged 150-180 people with the Comprehensive Plan Input Session and the online survey, and all comments were presented to city planning staff.

The Nokomis East Marketing Matching Grant and the Nokomis East Business Partnership Grant were launched in November 2017 to encourage further innovation and collaboration among area businesses.

Three community meetings were also held in 2017 to inform residents and businesses of the 34th Ave. reconstruction plans and to gather feedback. The HCS Committee looks forward to starting a utility box wrap project and is looking into refreshing neighborhood signs this spring.

Attend the February committee meeting on Feb. 7, 6:30pm, in the NENA office, and make a difference in our neighborhood.

Low- and no-interest loans

NENA is now offering two home improvement loan programs. Homes in the Keewaydin, Minnehaha, Morris Park and Wenonah neighborhoods are eligible. Loan applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Home improvement loans

Owners of one to four unit residences can apply for up to $15,000 to make improvements to their properties. Owner-occupants and investors may apply. The interest rate is either 3.5% or 4.5% depending on income. No income restriction applies.

Emergency repair loans

A limited amount of funds are available for emergency repairs. Only owner-occupied households are eligible. Income restrictions apply. The maximum loan amount is $7,500. The loan is 0% interest, and there are no monthly payments. The loan is due in total at the sale of the property or the transfer of title.

For more information or to request an application, call the Center for Energy and Environment at 612-335-5884, or visit the CEE website.

Sign up for NENA News

Get your neighborhood news delivered to your inbox every other Wednesday. Sign up today at www.nokomiseast.org. Once you sign up, you’ll receive updates on news and happenings in your neighborhood.