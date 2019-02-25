NENA News, March 2019

Posted on 25 February 2019 by calvin

Proposed NENA bylaw revisions: early and absentee voting

The NENA Board is proposing a revision to its bylaws that would allow for early and absentee voting for board candidates starting with the April 2020 election. Learn more about the proposed changes at NENA’s website and the General Membership will vote on the revision at NENA’s Annual Meeting on Apr. 25.

Interested in serving on the NENA Board?

The Nokomis East neighborhoods will elect community members (maybe you?) to serve on the Board at the NENA Annual Meeting on Apr. 25. NENA is hosting a Board candidate information meeting on Apr. 11, at 7:30pm in the NENA office, 4313 E. 54th St. No previous nonprofit board experience necessary, see if serving on the NENA Board is right for you. Find more information on the NENA Board, including member requirements, go to nokomiseast.org/serving-on-the-nena-board.

Gateway Garden planning

Do you like to garden? Do you want to do something about the rapidly disappearing habitat for monarch butterflies and other pollinators? Native plant gardens like the Gateway Garden, near the 50th street LRT station, have a wide variety of environmental benefits. Join us and make a difference! Although this is a Nokomis East Neighborhood Association project, volunteers from all areas are welcome.

Join us at the NENA Office (4313 E. 54th Street) on Thur., Mar. 21, from 6:30-7:30pm to plan for the 2019 season and dream up future projects.

South Minneapolis Green Fair

You may know that sustainable, energy-efficient practices at home and work help retain the natural beauty of our community, reduces waste, and can even save you some money. However, sometimes the wealth of information available can seem daunting. Join us in April for a one-stop shop for individualized attention and advice.

The South Minneapolis Green Fair will be held Sat., Apr. 13, 12–4pm at Roosevelt High School. This event will feature information booths and demonstrations to assist you in creating a greener lifestyle. Learn how to make your yard more climate change resilient, lower your car’s carbon footprint while improving gas mileage, and other useful tips. Special presentations will focus on important topics.

Does your organization or business have a sustainability focus? Contact Program and Communication Manager Lauren Hazenson (lauren.hazenson@nokomiseast.org) to receive an exhibitor application.

NENA Business Matching Grants

NENA offers two grants for Nokomis Area businesses: the Marketing Matching Grant and the Business Partnerships Grant. The goals of these grant projects are to provide support for Nokomis East business districts, encourage business partnerships, and increase customer traffic to our local businesses.

Marketing Matching Grant

Businesses seeking to update their branding, website, marketing, or looking to attract more customers can apply for up to $2,000 for their project. This grant matches $2 for every $1 spent by the participant.

Business Partnership Grant

Two or more Nokomis East businesses seeking to engage in a short or long-term marketing or public engagement partnership can apply for up to $5,000 in matching funds. This grant matches $2 for every $1 spent by the participants.

Contact Program and Communication Manager Lauren Hazenson at lauren.hazenson@nokomiseast.org for more information.

