NENA: Shop over 100 garage sales in the neighborhood on June 15

On April 17, 2019 the Minneapolis Health Department recognized the Nokomis East Neighborhood Association (NENA) as a Local Public Health Hero in the category of promoting healthy weight and smoke-free living. Becky Timm, Executive Director, and several other staff and board members attended and accepted the award. NENA engaged underrepresented residents, including low-income households, renters and people of color, and increased the availability of healthy foods and smoke-free housing for Bossen area residents. NENA has shown committment to building residents’ capacity to advocate for change. NENA surveyed residents to assess their needs and interests, which led to a partnership with the Twin Cities Mobile Market to launch a new market stop in the area. They also advocated for a local ordinance change to improve the Mobile Market’s ability to reach customers.

Nokomis East garage sale

The Annual Garage Sale registration is now open for all Nokomis East (Keewaydin, Minnehaha, Morris Park, Wenonah) residents. The sale day is Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.Last year hundreds of people flocked to this popular neighborhood garage sale event. Join the over 100 sales that take place on this day each year. Registration is open until Sunday, June 9 at nokomiseast.org/garagesale.

Are you more of a garage sale shopper? The interactive garage sale map is live at nokomiseast.org. with sales added weekly. Keep track of new Annual Garage Sale updates and information on our website, or pick up a sale list starting June 10 at Nokomis Beach Coffee, Oxendales Grocery, or the NENA office.

Low-cost rain garden lottery

NENA is offering 15 rain gardens to Nokomis East residents (55417 zip code), and an additional five rain gardens to residents in the Lake Nokomis sub-watershed. The rain gardens, which up to 150-square-feet designed and installed by Metro Blooms, will be offered at a fraction of their cost at $410 – $580 (1,250 – $1,500 value). Sign up by June 17 to beautify your garden, reduce flooding, and help local water quality. Recipients will be selected via a randomized lottery in June and installed in August. Register at http://nokomiseast.org/rain-garden-grant-lottery/.

NENA is hiring

The Nokomis East Neighborhood Association (NENA) is seeking an Organics Recycling Engagement Contractor to reach renters in the Nokomis East community that are eligible for residential organic recycling. Our goal is to increase participation in the city’s residential organics recycling program among this key demographic. Recycling organic materials is the biggest opportunity to reduce our trash. Organic materials make up about 25 percent of the trash, and less than half (46%) of Minneapolis residents have signed up to participate.

This position will include door-to-door home organics program recruitment and sign-up at single-family home and duplex rental properties. The ideal applicant will have a basic understanding of organics recycling, strong people skills, excellent personal accountability, and the ability to walk/work in a variety of weather conditions.

This is a temporary, contract position for up to 60 hours from June to August 2019, with the option to extend to September 2019. A full job description is available at nokomiseast.org. Complete applications due 5 p.m. on June 5, 2019. No phone calls please.

Upcoming meetings and events:

6/5/19: NENA Housing, Commercial, and Streetscape Committee, NENA Office, 6:30 p.m.

6/9/2019: Gateway Garden Volunteer Work Day, 4224 E 50th St, 11 a.m.

6/11/19: NEBA Board Meeting, McDonald’s Liquor Event Space, 6:30 p.m.

6/12/19: NENA Green Initiatives Committee, NENA Office, 6:30 p.m.

6/15/19: Nokomis East Garage Sale, Neighborhood-wide, 8 a.m.

