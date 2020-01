Posted on 29 December 2019 by Tesha Christensen

Volunteers of America Minnesota and Wisconsin (VOA MN/WI) is pleased to announce that Longfellow resident Julie Manworren has been named its new President and CEO. Manworren will start work with VOA MN/WI on Feb. 28. VOA MN/WI serves more than 25,000 people in over 110 neighborhoods and communities across Minnesota and Wisconsin with 800 employees and 1,400 volunteers. It has an annual budget of over $46 million.