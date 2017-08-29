Posted on 29 August 2017 by calvin

The League of Longfellow Artists (LoLa) invites the public to visit with and buy directly from artists and makers in this South Minneapolis neighborhood by the river known for its classic bungalows and natural beauty, during the 9th annual LoLa Art Crawl on the weekend of Sept. 16–17, 10am to 5pm both days.

In this year’s crawl, 103 artists will be showcasing their work at 63 sites, including artists’ own homes, unique independent shops, cafés, and bistros. Directories with maps are available at LoLaArtCrawl.com/media, at businesses throughout the

Longfellow neighborhood in September, and from participating artists during the crawl.

The self-guided tour is free and spread out over two days to allow visitors to enjoy and shop for locally created fine art and crafts at their own pace, with opportunities for food and refreshment at our independent cafés and bistros, many of which have pitched in to support LoLa with their sponsorships.

Part of the fun of the LoLa Art Crawl is meeting artists in a low-key setting and talking with them about their work.

More information about the LoLa art crawl and artists is available at LoLaArtCrawl.com.

Photo right: Rebecca Wicklund, Site 24—3347 42nd Ave. S. I’m a jewelry artist, and I’ve participated in the LOLA Art Crawl since its inception. It’s been so wonderful to have the perennial support of the Longfellow neighborhood—and a fun way to get to know more people in the community. I’ll be located at Flourish Pilates again this year with my sister, Beth Wicklund, who creates letterpress cards.

Photo right: Gwen Partin, Site 14—3154 33rd Ave. S. My drawings, prints, and paintings are explorations of pattern, texture, color and the juxtaposition of these in shape and space. The work is mainly abstract but references textile design and things seen in nature. In my daily drawing practice I call My Daily Papers, I complete at least one drawing or painting a day. My prints are monotypes, a painterly way of printmaking where I use an etching press. I use rollers and brushes to apply ink to a plexiglass plate and often make hand cut paper stencils that become part of the finished work.

Photo left: Bob Schmitt, Site 62—Laughing Waters Studio, 3718 E. Minnehaha Pkwy. Chinese calligraphy and painting. Zen one-stroke paintings. Originals, prints, cards, scrolls. A Chinese brush with a Minnesota spirit. Daily drawing for $50 gift card. Walk the meditation garden.

Photo right: Lisa Arnold, Site 47—Fireroast Cafe, 3800 37th Ave. S. I’m Lisa Arnold, xola arts. I’m a mosaicist and teaching artist, specializing in stained glass and glass beads. I’ve lived in Longfellow for 20 years. I’ve been a LOLA artist from the beginning. The best part of LOLA is talking to new people, seeing old friends, and getting the chance to make connections with both artists and art lovers.

Photo left: Megan Moore, Site 8—3712 E. 29th St. Original oil and watercolor paintings, giclée prints, cards, calendars, books. Megan has been showing her work in the LoLa Art Crawl since 2010. You may have seen her work as public art along the Midtown Greenway on electrical boxes.

Photo right: Presley Martin, Site 13—3129 31st Ave. S. Presley Martin’s “The Foam Project” takes a close look at foam from the Mississippi River. Through sculpture, ceramics, and photography this common material is presented in new, unexpected ways.

Photo left: Kathy Jensen, Site 45—Riverview Café, 3753 42nd Ave. S. Crayzikat Jewelry works to stand out in the sea of jewelry artists by offering interesting, unique, affordable pieces. Examples include eye-catching necklaces and earrings made from hardware store parts and sterling silver earrings in a variety of shapes that allow you to change the beads for a different look. This is the fourth year Jensen’s jewelry has been featured in LoLa.

Photo right: Julie Meyer, Site 20—3212 43rd Ave. S. With a desire for quality functional items and a passion for creating, Julie Meyer Handbags offer you an everyday bag showing off your individuality. Locally sourced cowhide and leather bags made in Longfellow and sold worldwide.

Photo left: Jean Bushey, Site 60–4524 35th Ave. S. Beadwork is my medium of choice. I learned to do fine bead knotting while working at Hedstrom Jewelers on 27th and Lake almost forty years ago. I still have beads I bought from dealers at that time. My love of the tiniest of beads and sewing skills drew me to bead weaving. Being part of LoLa and being able to welcome neighbors into my home where I can display my work is a wonderful opportunity for me.

Photo right: Cherie Rinehart-Burke, Site 38—4729 Isabel Ave. I’ve worked to hone my painting with a focus on oil, acrylic and watercolor pencils. Making jewelry is incredibly satisfying and fun too. I love scouring thrift stores and garage sales which enable me to create wonderful mosaic bird baths, birdhouses, mirrors and picture frames.

Photo left: Blake Nellis, Site 9—Forage Modern Workshop, 4023 E. Lake St. I am a fine art photographer specializing in portraits and weddings (and taking photos of my new baby girl!) I love candid moments and working with the human form.

Photo right: Ann Opatz, Site 38—4729 Isabel Ave. Mittens and slippers made from recycled wool and fabric napkins and pillowcases.

Photo left: Karen Grimm, Site 51—3845 36th Ave. S. Karen’s ReKreations specializes in creating beautiful and practical treasures out of found and commonly discarded items. This year focusing on home decor, gifts, foraged preserves, and garden art!

Photo right: Mary Ila Duntemann, Site 17—3231 36th Ave. S. Handmade glass beads! www.maryiladuntemann.com