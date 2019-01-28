Nokomis Coworking welcomes new members to its ranks

Posted on 28 January 2019 by calvin

By MARGIE O’LOUGHLIN

Engineer Josh Adams is used to working from home. “Many people are working non-traditionally these days—at home or in coffee shops—and both present challenges,” he said. “Over the last several years, I’ve been envisioning a coworking space that I would want to work in: small, but with the potential for a vibrant group of professionals around me.”

He recently purchased a building at 4937 28th Ave. S. to do just that. The 750 square foot main floor will house Nokomis Coworking and, according to Adams, there are several things that make his concept unique. He said, “While most coworking spaces advertise many membership options, we chose to have one primary model for our small community of full-time members. We have five desks and room for five-to-seven folks, with the possibility for two members at each of the two larger desks. In other words, your desk will be your desk: a safe, secure workspace where you can leave your things and know that they won’t be bothered.”

Photo left: Abbie Finger (left) and Josh Adams (right) bought the building at 4937 28th Ave. S. together. They envision Nokomis Coworking as a quiet, friendly place to work: ideal for writers, designers, graphic designers, web developers, photographers, architects, and engineers. Because of the intentionally small size, members will be able to form the positive social relationships that many freelancers say they miss. (Photo by Margie O’Loughlin)

A full-time membership costs between $350-$500/month, depending on desk size. Included in the membership are several amenities:

• spacious, private conference room for meetings with clients and guests

• 24-7 keyed access for members

• kitchenette with refrigerator, coffee maker, tea pot, microwave, and sink

• reasonable use of the common printer at no additional charge

• a permanent business mailing address

• the pleasure of congenial colleagues.

The location has free, on-street parking, easy access to neighborhood shops (including Nokomis Beach Coffee, Nokomis Yoga, Nokomis Hair Design) and, of course, Lake Nokomis. Add-on options for a small fee include renting off-street parking or extra storage space.

Photo left: The newly renovated conference room has a butcher block table with seating for 12, dry erase board, over-sized monitor, abundant natural window light, and funky fixtures. Members can reserve the conference room for five hours each week. (Photo by Margie O’Loughlin)

Adams has experience he can lean on when it comes to designing intentional communities, and he’s learned some things along the way. He and his wife bought a fourplex in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood four years ago. He said, “We had all kinds of ideas about programming and ways we could share responsibilities with our renters before they even moved in. We learned pretty quickly that letting relationships unfold naturally was really the way to go. The first members at Nokomis Coworking will help us establish whatever the culture will become here.”

Visit the website at www.nokomiscoworking.com to learn more. Schedule a walk-through on the website, or by emailing Josh Adams directly at

nokomiscoworking@gmail.com.