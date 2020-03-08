Nokomis East Neighborhood Association March 2020

Posted on 08 March 2020 by Tesha Christensen

By LAUREN

HAZENSON,

Project & Communications Manager

lauren.hazenson@nokomiseast.org

Staying-in-Place grants

NENA is pleased to announce the launch of its Staying-in-Place grant program through its new nonprofit partner, Rebuilding Together Twin Cities.

The Staying-in-Place grants are designed to help vulnerable adults (low-income, senior, disabled, and veteran) address outstanding housing maintenance issues. Rebuilding Together Twin Cities will provide access to needed funds to help these property owners living on fixed incomes make repairs so they can live safely in place with economic stability. The grant program covers two service categories:

1. Safe at Home: Provide home safety and fall prevention modifications and ramps for older adults and individuals living with a disability.

2. Home Repair: Provide volunteer-delivered repairs including weatherizing, cleaning, installing flooring, patching and painting, siding, and landscaping, and timely contractor-delivered repair or replacement of essential systems, such as HVAC, electrical, plumbing, outer envelope and roofs..

For more information or to request an application, call Rebuilding Together Twin Cities at (651) 776-4273 or email homeowners@rebuildingtogether-twincities.org. Be sure to mention you live in a Nokomis East neighborhood.

Online secondhand tool sale

NENA is doing some spring cleaning, and selling some previously owned tools for your spring greening! Get a deal on rakes of all sizes, clippers, sprinklers, seedling pots and more!

The sale begins March 1 at nokomiseast.org/store and closes on March 20.

All supplies must be picked up at the NENA office. Tool selection is first come, first serve, so shop early for the best selection. All proceeds from the sale go to NENA programming.

Green Fair is back!

Climate Change, pollinators in trouble, and a garbage patch in the Pacific Ocean twice the size of Texas – and growing every day. Our environmental problems can seem too big to handle, but they’re not too big to be solved by people like you. Commit to reducing your impact on the planet one change at a time, right in your own home.

The South Minneapolis Green Fair is there for you with resources for any sustainability question you have, from improving water quality in your backyard to diverting waste from the landfill. Join us on Saturday, April 18 from 12–4 p.m. in the Roosevelt High School Gym for free workshops, speakers, and over 20 exhibitors. Check out more details and plan your visit at bit.ly/SMGreenFair.

Meetings and events:

3/11/20: NENA Green Initiatives Committee, NENA Office, 6:30 pm

3/21/20: Crock-Pot Cook-Off and Meat Raffle, Lake Nokomis Lutheran Church, 6:30 pm

3/23/20: NENA Board Meeting, NENA Office, 7 pm