Owner of IronFlow Gym capitalizes on professional dance career

Posted on 28 January 2019 by calvin

Dan Partridge, owner of IronFlow Gym, is a certified Russian kettle ball trainer. (Photo by Margie O’Loughlin)



By MARGIE O’LOUGHLIN

Dan Partridge celebrated the New Year by opening his first business venture bright and early on Jan. 1. Iron FlowGym, 3020 E. 28th St., is in the heart of the residential Longfellow neighborhood. Partridge launched an eight week training challenge for members that day: to become stronger and more flexible than they’ve ever been before. That tall order has several elements of mastery: the deadlift, the squat, the kettle ball swing, and the pull-up. Strangely, it appears that gym members are having fun in the process.

Partridge is a native of Devon, England, and has been working as an athletic trainer in the Twin Cities for the past three years. His classes are intentionally fairly small, and his approach to training is personable.

Photo right: IronFlow Gym co-owner Dan Partridge said, “Building body awareness is not only fun, but it’s also necessary for health and longevity.” (Photo by Margie O’Loughlin)

The training schedule at IronFlow is rigorous, and it’s no wonder that Partridge appears to have the strength of Superman. He leads classes Mon.-Fri. at 6:15, 7:05, 7:55, and 8:45am, as well as 12, 12:50, 3:30, 4:20, 5:10, and 6pm. On Sat., classes are at 8, 9 and 10am. On Sunday they are closed.

Capitalizing on his longtime career as a professional dancer with the Royal Ballet of London, England, Partridge has an innate sense of body awareness.

Partridge began dancing as a child and maintains a dancer’s sense of grace in his posture and carriage. “My goal is to help each person build their own strength and flexibility,” he said. “The M-W-F classes are more geared toward strength, and the T-Th-S classes are more geared toward flexibility.

The philosophy at IronFlow is to work from a platform of integrated training methods. The clubs (see photo of Partridge below) strengthen grip muscles of the hands and holding muscles in the shoulders. Hanging rings gets the core abdominal muscles in shape. And the kettle balls improve just about everything from jumping higher, to running faster, to kicking harder, and having better posture.

Photo left: Co-workers from Spye Experience (located next door) work out together regularly. Pictured are Jason Dirks (left), Paul Krumrich (center), and Margot Fleming (right). (Photo by Margie O’Loughlin)

Partridge, a certified Russian kettle ball trainer, believes that we’re seeing a lot of compromise in posture these days. “Just look around; people are on their cell phones all the time, curling or slumping forward. That’s very hard on the vertebrae of the neck and upper back, as well as the surrounding muscles. What we want to do here is to reverse the aging process.”

To learn more, call 763-600-2040 or email info@ironflowtraining.com—or just stop by and take a complimentary first class.