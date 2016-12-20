Public hearing on playground planned

Posted on 20 December 2016 by calvin

A public hearing on the proposed concept design for Lake Nokomis Community Center Playground Improvements is scheduled Wed., Jan. 4, 6pm at Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Headquarters, 2117 W. River Rd.

During the hearing, interested members of the public have a chance to weigh in on the playground improvements before the Board of Commissioners. After the hearing is closed, commissioners will consider its approval.

Improvements to the playground are focused on the upper containers. The “Evos” play equipment is not being replaced. Also, the commissioners are excited that the community has been actively using and engaged in the nature play area. They are proposing some grading and installation of a few pieces in coordination with MPRB Forestry as part of the playground project.

Concept illustrations can be seen at www.minneapolisparks.org/_asset/6mnjcm/nokomis_playground_openhouse_graphics.pdf.