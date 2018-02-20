Posted on 20 February 2018 by calvin

Minneapolis Public Works plans to replace the 28th Ave. Bridge over Minnehaha Creek in 2019. The bridge is between 48th St. E. and Minnehaha Creek Pkwy. within Minnehaha Creek Park. (Illustration right and photo below provided)

This work will require detouring 28th Ave. at the bridge for the duration of construction.

Public Works is seeking public input regarding design objectives and priorities for the replacement bridge and any related issues or concerns.

The meeting is planned for Mon., Mar. 19, 5:30-7pm, at St. James on the Parkway, 3225 E. Minnehaha Pkwy. For more information, please contact Jack Yuzna, Bridge Engineer at 612-673-2415 or jack.yuzna@minneapolismn.gov.