Q&A with Kelly Drummer of MIGIZI

By Elena Vaughn
MIGZI is grieving. The organization had just completed renovations in the summer of 2019, opening their space for Native American youth. The building (3017 27th Ave. S.) was burned down on Friday, May 29, 2020. On June 24, Kelly Drummer provided an update on how the group is healing and moving forward.
- In 1968, Martin Luther King asked “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?” How do you see the impact of these protests carrying on King’s legacy?
- The systemic injustice that has continued for over 400 years across Indigenous and Black communities continue to impact our human rights of our people. The small changes that happened from 1968 to 2020 did not really change the underlying systems of power that keep our people oppressed and powerless. MIGZI youth are the next generation to create understanding and change in our system of injustice and oppression that builds toward bold action.
- What role do you see indigenous people inhabiting in the current African-American struggle?
- We have the same struggle. We are brothers and sisters in this together. We believe that any harm to another is a harm to our community.
- What do you want to tell protesters, specifically African-American protesters, either in encouragement or warning?
- We are in this struggle together. There is no separation of our people. The American Indian Movement and the Black Lives Matter movement are in partnership in the struggle for our rights and justice.
- Do you have a fundraising page we can share?
- Our donation pages are listed on our website and you can go to www.migizi.org
-
-