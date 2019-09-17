Rebuilding Together, Every Third Saturday partner to renovate Veterans Center

Posted on 17 September 2019 by Tesha Christensen

Every Third Saturday, a nonprofit organization benefitting homeless and struggling Vetera

ns, has a shiny, new space – inside and out – thanks to volunteers from Rebuilding Together Twin Cities and other partners.

More than two dozen volunteers pitched in on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 to build a community garden, paint the fence and the building at Every Third Saturday’s new facility for veterans at 5400 43rd Ave. S.

Tom and Jessi McKenna are grateful for all the volunteer support renovating their new location.

“We are eternally grateful to Rebuilding Together Twin Cities and Republic Services volunteers for helping us spruce up our new location,” said Tom McKenna, a veterans advocate and Co-Founder of Every Third Saturday. “The new facility will expand our capacity to serve more veterans in need.”

Since 2010, Every Third Saturday has been helping homeless veterans by providing basic necessities including clothing, toiletry items and blankets.

The new building will provide the physical space where community among veterans can be created, explained McKenna. “Much more than walls and a floor, the VREC (Veterans Resource and Empowerment Center) will be a place where veterans can find support, healing, and purpose. Anytime vets are connecting with each other face to face, great things happen, and this new space will ensure the atmosphere exists for those connections to happen,” he said.



Every Third Saturday hopes to open in the fall, possibly Veteran’s Day. More at everythirdsaturday.com.

Partnering on the project was Rebuilding Together Twin Cities, Republic Services, Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV), and the Nokomis East Neighborhood Association (NENA), MidCountry Bank, Boston Scientific, and Biffs.

“Our goal is to stabilize and revitalize neighborhoods by providing safe and welcoming spaces for communities to gather,” said Kathy Greiner, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Twin Cities. “We were proud to help Every Third Saturday improve its new facility for veterans.”