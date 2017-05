Posted on 22 May 2017 by calvin

St. Albert the Great Church, corner of E. 29th St. at 32nd Ave. S., will hold a huge indoor Rummage Sale, Thurs. and Fri., June 8 and 9, from 9am to 7pm. Sat., June 10, 9am to noon, is Bag Day ($3 and $5 bags). Clothes, household items, furniture, books, toys, jewelry and much more will be available. The building is handicap accessible.