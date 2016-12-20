Santa Erik makes appearance in Longfellow

Posted on 20 December 2016 by calvin

Story and photos by MARGIE O’LOUGHLIN

Santa Erik made a day-long appearance at the Longfellow Mother Earth Gardens on Sat., Dec. 9th. He has been stopping at the corner of 42nd Ave. and 38th St. for the past ten years to talk with neighborhood children about their holiday wishes

Photo left: Each child that was willing received a listening session on Santa’s candy cane couch.

Photo right: The store was packed by 9:30am. Upwards of 150 visitors were expected throughout the day. Some of the smaller visitors needed a little coaxing.

Photo left: Because covering South Minneapolis is too big a job for one, Santa enlisted the help of several elves. Longfellow resident Yvette Higgins served cookies and cider, and directed families to Santa’s corner.