Schools revised?

Posted on 24 March 2020

Minneapolis schools propose major overhaul

Here’s what you need to know about how the Minneapolis Public School Comprehensive District Design would affect high schools.

• High school transition would begin with 2021-22 incoming ninth graders.

• 10th, 11th, and 12th grade students would remain in current high schools until graduation.

• This proposal aligns high school boundaries with middle school attendance areas to keep middle school cohorts together.

• It builds enrollment on the north side. Right now, North High is at 17.5% capacity with only 326 students.

Career and Tech Ed

The district is seeking to centralize its Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs by consolidating classes at three sites.

1) North Tech Center at North High: engineering, computer science-information technology, robotics, and web and digital communications

2) Northeast Tech Center at Edison High: business, law and public safety, and agriculture

3) South Tech Center at Roosevelt High: auto, construction, machine tool, welding, and healthcare

• Schools that lose their CTE programming could opt to have afterschool programs and clubs, or use school budgets for elective courses.

• Currently, across MPS, CTE is up to 82.2% underenrolled

Vote planned in April

In December 2017, the district began comprehensive design with system-wide assessment, and the school board authorized the superintendent to create recommendations for changes in the district at its Oct. 19, 2019 meeting. The district released its high school plans to the public in late February 2020. The board plans to vote on the design in April despite community requests to take more time.

High School Boundaries

Above: Current

Below: Proposed revision

Under the proposed plans, K-5 and 6-8 magnet schools would be moved so that they are more centrally located, markedly changing school options in South Minneapolis. The district would stop offering K-8 options, which are heavily used by immigrant groups. Several magnet programs would go away, including Folwell, Dowling, Bancroft, Windom and Armatage Montessori. Note colored dots.

Which elementary schools feed into which middle schools is modified under the proposal in an attempt to reduce transportation costs and create stronger community schools.

