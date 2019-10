Posted on 17 September 2019 by Tesha Christensen

The front sign for the Danish American Center at 3030 W. River Pkwy. is missing. At left is Bent Paulsen, who hand made the sign. It was revealed to the DAC community at Danish Day, June 7, 2009. “It is still missing and we have no clue where it could be,” remarked Diane Graves. “We thought if the neighbors would just be aware if they see it in an alley or discarded somewhere they might be able to let us know. Or, maybe someone saw it being taken down or transported.” (Photo submitted)