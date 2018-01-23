SKOL Vikings!

Posted on 23 January 2018 by calvin

Above: Greg Kelly, 5235 41st Ave. S., puts finishing touches on his model of the new U.S. Bank Stadium just in time for the playoffs. The model stands 13” high at the marquee and is 3’ wide and 4’ long—and made entirely out of toothpicks. Kelly reports that he used approximately 6400 toothpicks to construct the stadium and that it was displayed in the concourse at the playoff game Jan. 14 (photo below). The Vikings made a plexiglass case for the model to protect it. He and his wife Dana had intended to attend the playoff game, but were sidetracked with a case of the “horrible flu.” “I’ve built a lot of models in my time and after visiting the Stadium last year decided this would be the challenge I need to see if I still have it. Since I never used toothpicks before this would lend itself perfectly,” Kelly said. He reports that he has already begun his next toothpick project, an Indian Teepee with Indian designs. (Photos provided)

