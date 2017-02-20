Posted on 20 February 2017 by calvin

So, how is the Mississippi River? Can you swim in it? Is water pollution improving? Can you eat the fish you catch?

A public presentation on the “State of the River” will answer such questions. The talk by Longfellow resident Trevor Russell will be held at Minnehaha Academy North Campus Chapel, Tues., Mar. 28, 7-8pm. The talk is hosted by the Longfellow Community Council’s River Gorge Committee and will highlight the new State of the River Report.

Friends of the Mississippi River (FMR) and the National Park Service’s Mississippi National River and Recreation Area (MNRRA) collaborated to produce the second edition of the award-winning State of the River Report. The new report highlights 14 key indicators of water quality and river health in the metro Mississippi River. The report examines the status and trends of each indicator and highlights strategies for improvement. The report also comes with a Stewardship Guide and Policy Guide to help readers take personal action to protect and restore our great river. (See www.stateoftheriver.com.)

Speaker Trevor Russell co-authored the report. Trevor is the Water Program Director for Friends of the Mississippi River. His work focuses on issues related to agricultural water quality, urban storm water, legislative policy and more. He coordinates a coalition of statewide conservation organizations working collaboratively to improve Minnesota’s water quality. Trevor has a degree in economics from the Colorado College and 16 years of experience in environmental advocacy. Trevor is a former board member of the Longfellow Community Council and co-founder of The Longfellow Homebrew Club.