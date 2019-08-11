Photos: SUMMER DAY ON LAKE + MINNEHAHA

Posted on 11 August 2019 by Tesha Christensen

Open Streets Minneapolis invites people to be curious about their city as they use active transportation, view live performances, create art, and make new connections with their neighbors. The Watson Family brought son Miles in his red Radio Flyer wagon, complete with bubble blower. Since 2011, Open Streets Minneapolis has turned more than 20 streets into car-free, community-filled fun for a weekend afternoon. More than 90,000 people participated in seven Open Streets Minneapolis events in 2018. The 2019 Open Streets Minneapolis season continued on Sunday, July 21 with Open Streets Lake + Minnehaha. The event was back on this route for the third year.