Photos: SUMMER DAY ON LAKE + MINNEHAHA

Posted on 11 August 2019 by Tesha Christensen
The Watson Family brought son Miles in his red Radio Flyer wagon, complete with bubble blower.
Artist Molly Fleming-Wolfe (pictured right) launched her brand of children’s clothing under the label Pickle Buns at Open Streets. Our Streets Minneapolis leads grassroots advocacy for better streets and programs to encourage more people to bike and walk for transportation.
Jessica Squires, owner of the new boutique His & Hers on Minnehaha Avenue. Her signature line is called “Bossette,” which recognizes the strength and resiliency of women
Face painter Jamil Robinson created a personalized design for local musician/songwriter TJ Houston
Open Streets Minneapolis is an annual free event series that opens city streets to folks biking, walking, and rolling. At each event local businesses, artists, and community groups come out into the street to play.
Open Streets Minneapolis invites people to be curious about their city as they use active transportation, view live performances, create art, and make new connections with their neighbors. The Watson Family brought son Miles in his red Radio Flyer wagon, complete with bubble blower. Since 2011, Open Streets Minneapolis has turned more than 20 streets into car-free, community-filled fun for a weekend afternoon. More than 90,000 people participated in seven Open Streets Minneapolis events in 2018. The 2019 Open Streets Minneapolis season continued on Sunday, July 21 with Open Streets Lake + Minnehaha. The event was back on this route for the third year.