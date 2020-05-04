Support the Messenger – We’ve got your back

Posted on 04 May 2020 by Tesha Christensen

We are grateful for those who have our back in this important time.

The list is long, but we want to thank our first responders and front-line workers, including those who bring your monthly newspaper to your doorstep.

Especially in these critical times, newspapers have your back.

COVID-19 is a national story that is impacting you at home and at work. Your local newspaper is keeping you informed with current events in your neighborhood and is bringing communities together in these challenging times. From the actions your local government is taking, to lists of local stores that are delivering and tips on what do to when you’re at home, your local newspaper is committed to bringing you the news you need, when you need it.

WE ARE IN THIS TOGETHER

The Messenger needs your help to keep publishing.

Support your local newspaper today. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DONATION

Donate for a chance to win:

* Week 1, May 3-9: $20 at Corazon Gifts

* Week 2, May 10-16: $20 at GINKGO Coffeehouse

* Week 3, May 17-23: $20 at Corazon Gifts

* Week 4, May 24-30:

$20 at Urban Forage Winery and Cider House

