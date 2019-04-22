Tapestry Folkdance Center names new Executive Director

Posted on 22 April 2019 by calvin

Tapestry Folkdance Center welcomes Ann Mosey as the new Executive Director. Stepping into leadership at Tapestry, Ann says, “I am honored to join this amazing dance organization. I look forward to working together to build upon its strong foundation as we (literally) move into the future.”

Ann comes to Tapestry Folkdance Center with extensive credentials in dance and arts administration. In addition to graduate and doctoral studies at Ohio State University, Arizona State University, and other schools, she was awarded dance scholarships with Merce Cunningham’s company, and with the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater. Her professional development credits include the Shannon Leadership Institute and the Art of Leadership MAP. During her time in the Minnesota arts community, she has spent twelve years in non-profit arts administration, and founded two arts organizations. She served as the Executive Director of the Northfield Arts Guild for seven years and organized non-profit training for the Minnesota Council of Non-Profits in eleven counties in southeast Minnesota. Ann is also a certified Kripalu Yoga Instructor.

Tapestry Folkdance Center offers several weekly dance programs and annual dance events, and also rents studio space to several groups. In selecting a new ED, the “primary criteria was to hire an experienced Executive Director with excellent communication and people skills. Ann exhibits these skills and much more. She’s calm under pressure, highly organized, efficient, and knowledgeable about non-profit organizations,” says Carole Wilson, Tapestry’s President of the Board of Directors. “She has a lifetime of experience that will benefit Tapestry enormously, and she’s a delight to work with. We’re fortunate to have her as our new ED.”

Tapestry Folkdance Center was started in 1983 by a group of dedicated folk dancers determined to provide opportunities for everyone to participate in the joy of dancing and music from around the world. A building on Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis was bought and remodeled in 1999 to provide a permanent place for the dances. Tapestry Folkdance Center has two dance studios with spring wood dance floors and holds weekly, biweekly and monthly dances for International Folkdance, Contra Dance, English Country Dance, and Ballroom Social Dances. Several weekend-long events are also offered during the year.

Dances feature live music, as well as DJ-chosen, recorded music. All dances are open to the public and offer instruction during the first portion of the dance. Tapestry Folkdance Center also rental space for several dance groups, including the Minnesota Tradition Morris Dancers, The Minnesota Chapter of the Royal Scottish Dance Society, and the Somali Museum Dancers.