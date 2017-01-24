Posted on 24 January 2017 by calvin

Every month, Transition Longfellow community volunteers bring interesting new programs to the neighborhood. In February, the group will host the following activities. See their website for more details: www.transitionlongfellow.org.

Many of the group’s activities take place at Bethany Lutheran Church, 3901 36th Ave. S., but the group will need to find a new location in June. They are looking for low-cost space for community building activities and would welcome suggestions from the community. Contact them through their website.

A program “Make and Take Personal Care Products,” is planned for Sat., Feb. 11, at 1pm (location TBD). Looking for ways to save money or limit your exposure to questionable ingredients? Marie Schaefer and Peter Foster show you how they make some of their own personal care products, like shampoo, lip balm, toothpaste, lotion, and deodorant. They will have ingredients available to make some of these products that you can take home. There is a cost for materials and registration is required. See the website.

The Transition Book/Discussion Group will meet Wed., Feb. 1, 6:30pm at Moon Palace Books, 3260 Minnehaha Ave., and Wed., Feb. 15, 6:30pm at Peace Coffee, 3262 Minnehaha Ave.

February kicks off a year-long book group reading “Making Home: Adapting Our Homes and Lives to Settle in Place” by Sharon Astyk. This thoughtful, engaging book is the perfect combination of inner focus and outer action. Part how-to, part memoir, the author helps readers consider what a “good life” really is, and how we can build it with the resources we have, while acknowledging and preparing for major changes ahead (including climate change). The group will read the chapter out loud on the first Wednesday of the month, with some discussion, and then dig deeper on the third Wednesday of the month. This is an ongoing group facilitated by Theresa Rooney.

Movie Night will screen “The Minimalists” on Fri., Feb. 17, 6:30 potluck, 7:15pm movie, at Bethany Lutheran, 3901 36th Ave. S. The documentary follows the life of Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus, known to 4 million readers as The Minimalists. What is minimalism? “Minimalists don’t focus on having less, less, less; rather, we focus on making room for more: more time, more passion, more experiences, more growth, more contribution, more contentment, more freedom.” Movie night is a great way to learn about Transition Towns and to meet your neighbors. Share a meal and watch a movie, followed by discussion.

Meditative Movements for Health is scheduled for Fri., Feb. 17, 5:30pm, Bethany Lutheran. Meditative Movement is a practice of simple breath, body and mind exercises to improve and support mental and physical health. Deb Davis has been certified in this practice and will be leading free workshops before movie nights, from 5:30 to 6:30pm. You do not need to stay for the movie to do this activity.

Family Game Night is planned for Fri., Feb. 24, 6:30pm at Bethany Lutheran. Game night features games for kids and adults of all ages. Everyone welcome; feel free to bring a favorite game and snacks to share. This event is free.

Learn how to Sew a Warm Window Curtain on Sat., Feb. 25 (1-4pm), Bethany Lutheran Church. The group will once again host Lee Olson’s workshop on how to make an insulated curtain to reduce uncomfortable cool air coming from windows. Participants must RSVP by Feb. 19, and provide organizers with the interior measurements of the window for which you will make a curtain. Participants will be notified of the amount of fabric they need to purchase to make their curtain. The cost of the workshop varies, depending upon the size of the curtain. See website for sign-up (under Energy & Transit)

Mark your calendar that sign-up begins Feb. 27 for the Veggie Growing Basics Class. Transition Longfellow is partnering with Hennepin County Master Gardeners to bring a five-week Veggie Growing Basics class to the Longfellow neighborhood. Sign-up ends Mar. 17. Classes will be held in the community room at Gandhi Mahal, 10-11:30am on Saturdays, April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. You will work in a group and one-on-one with a master gardener to plan your garden. Class size is limited; you must sign up at the Transition Longfellow website to attend (look under Food & Gardening).