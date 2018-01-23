Transition Longfellow Pancake Breakfast and February Activities

Posted on 23 January 2018 by calvin

By LESLIE MACKENZIE

Transition Longfellow is an all-volunteer group of Longfellow/South Minneapolis neighbors who create opportunities for neighbors to get to know one another while also learning how they can reduce their energy use and waste, grow more of their food, and prepare for the extreme weather ahead. Visit www.transitionlongfellow.org to learn more.

Pancake breakfast and silent auction

Transition Longfellow hosts one fundraiser a year to support all of its activities—a pancake breakfast with silent auction. This year the event will the held Sat., Jan. 27, 9-11am at Minnehaha Community Lutheran Church, 4101 37th Ave. S.

The menu includes hot pancakes (vegan and regular), real maple syrup, an array of toppings, and a gluten-free option. Cost for breakfast is $6.

This year’s auction includes gift certificates and energy and water-efficient house items from Castle Building and Remodeling, tickets to Trylon Microcinema, art calendars and preparedness food supplies from Northern Sun, an assortment of DIY books from Moon Palace Books, a gift certificate from Seward Coop, tickets to the Hook and Ladder, and an assortment of usable and handmade items from individual supporters. Checks or cash for auction; must be present to pick up items.

‘Get Prepared’ email challenge

In 2017, Transition Longfellow brought experts to the community to talk about current and expected real-life effects of a changing climate. This year the group is offering an email “mini-challenge” with step-by-step actions people can take to increase their preparedness.

January’s challenges (available on the website) covered vehicle preparedness—getting ready for a breakdown, for medical needs, and for being stranded.

February’s email challenge will be protecting your home if the heat goes and creating an emergency communications plan for your family. Sign up at the website, www.transitionlongfellow.org.

Book group

Transition Longfellow Book Group meets the second Thursday of each month (Feb. 8), 6:30pm, from January through April at Moon Palace Books.

This month’s selection is “The Joy of Missing Out: Finding Balance in a Wired World” by Christina Crook. This book is a must-read for anyone seeking a sense of peace in the cacophony of our digital world. You may not be able to throw away your cell phone, but you can discover ways to achieve balance and discipline when it comes to the technology of our everyday lives. February’s reading is Section 2.

Movie night

Movie night is planned for Fri., Feb. 16, with a potluck at 6:30pm, and a movie at 7:15am, at Minnehaha Communion Lutheran Church, 4101 37th Ave. S. Meet new friends and neighbors and share a meal together.

Drawing on work from the Center for the Advancement of a Steady State Economy, this month’s movie is “Enough is Enough.” This movie lays out a visionary but realistic alternative to the perpetual pursuit of economic growth. The film suggests specific strategies to fix the financial system, reduce inequality, create jobs, and build an economy where the goal is enough, not more. Enough Is Enough is the primer for achieving genuine prosperity and a hopeful future for all.

East Indian cooking class

Cheryllyne Vaz, the “cooking realtor,” will be offering another East Indian cooking class through Transition. Learn how spices can help you heat up a cold winter night, adding color and flavor to your favorite vegetables or meat. You’ll get to taste the results. The class is limited to 25. There is a small fee. Watch the group’s website or Facebook page (Longfellow Transition) for details on date and location. Registration required.