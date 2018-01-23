Trylon Cinema to present rare 35mm print Kung Fu classics

Posted on 23 January 2018 by calvin

The Shaw Brothers’ Kung Fu style, when correctly used, is almost invincible. Shaolin, Wu-Tang, pole-fighting, and Mad Monkey—all became famous in the 1970s and 1980s thanks to Run Run and Runme Shaw. The Trylon Cinema, 2820 E. 33rd St., is proud to present four very rare 35mm prints of these classics, courtesy of film collector Dan Halsted.

“The 36th Chamber of Shaolin” (image right provided) starts the series on Sun., Feb. 4, 3pm, and will be reshown Mon.-Tue., Feb. 5-6, at both 7pm and 9:15pm. “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin” (1978, 35mm, 115m, Mandarin with English subtitles) was directed by Chia-Liang Liu w/Gordon Liu, Lieh Lo, and Chia Yung Liu. After escaping a brutal attack by government forces, San Te (Liu) seeks refuge at a Shaolin temple, learning the art of kung fu so he can take revenge. One of the best martial arts films ever made, it’s also a must for any movie lover.

The next week, Sun., Feb. 11, 3pm, “The 8 Diagram Pole Fighter” (1984, 35mm, 98m, Mandarin with English subtitles) will take the screen. This film was directed by Chia-Liang Liu w/Gordon Liu, Sheng Fu, and Kara Hui. After his father and brothers are betrayed and murdered, Yang Wu-Lang (Liu) devotes himself to the art of pole-fighting. When his sister (Hui) is taken a hostage, he must break his Buddhist vows to exact revenge. The movie will rescreen Mon.-Tue., Feb. 12-13, at both 7pm and 9pm.

Starting Sun., Feb. 18, 3pm, “The Kid With The Golden Arm” (image left provided) fills the screen with repeats on Mon.-Tue., Feb. 19-20, at 7pm and 9pm. “The Kid With The Golden Arm” was directed by Cheh Chang w/Chien Sun, Meng Lo, and Feng Lu. Yang Hu Yun (Chien) is assigned to bring gold to a famine-stricken province, but the Deadly Venoms have other plans! The film boasts some of the genre’s finest action scenes.

The final film in the series, “Bastard Swordsman” (1983, 35mm, 89m, Mandarin with English subtitles) was directed by Chin-Ku Lu w/Norman Chu, Tony Liu, and Jung Wang. Screenings are Sun., Feb. 25 at 3pm, and Mon.-Tue., Feb. 26-27 at 7pm and 9pm. Yun Fei Yang (Chu) must uncover his past and master the Silkworm style to defeat the Invincible Clan in this mind-bending martial arts crowd-pleaser.

Trylon is a 501(c)3 nonprofit specializing in repertory showings of classic, cutting-edge, foreign, and art-house films. They screen six nights a week at the Trylon Cinema, with regular special engagements at the Heights and Riverview theaters. You can learn more about them at www.trylon.org, or call the showtime hotline at 612-424-5468.