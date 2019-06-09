YEAR ROUND BICYCLISTS

Posted on 09 June 2019 by Tesha Christensen

A group of 6th-8th graders who live in Longfellow rode their bikes to school every day this year – no matter how cold it was. They said that biking through the long 2019 winter was easier than they expected. Undeterred by foggy glasses, frozen face masks, and deep snow, they all agreed they would do it again. The freedom they had on their bikes, and the fun of riding together, made it worthwhile. Parents and staff of their neighborhood school support several groups of bikers by providing hot cocoa on Fridays, learn-to-ride lessons for new bikers, biking field trips, and a DARO ZAP scanning system that tells kids instantly how far they’ve biked to school, how many calories they’ve burned, and how much gas they’ve saved. Pictured left to right are Clara, Tove, Addie, Amelie, Ingrid, and Iris (not pictured is one ride-along dad.) (Photo by Margie O’Loughlin)