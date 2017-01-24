Posted on 24 January 2017 by calvin

The City of Minneapolis youth employment program STEP-UP has begun accepting applications for 2017 summer internship placements. Eligible Minneapolis youth ages 14-21 who are interested in participating in the 2017 STEP-UP class have until Feb. 10, to complete an application online.

“STEP-UP not only prepares our city’s young people to be future leaders, but it also drives companies, nonprofits, and public agencies to become inclusive workplaces,” said Mayor Betsy Hodges. “As Minneapolis continues to grow, we need to do everything we can to make sure we have a diverse workforce that is ready and prepared to join and lead our city’s thriving economy.”

STEP-UP is one of the country’s premiere youth employment programs, serving Minneapolis youth who face some of the greatest barriers to employment, including those from disadvantaged economic backgrounds, youth of color, youth from recent immigrant families, and youth with disabilities. Since the program launched, it has provided over 24,000 internship opportunities. In addition to summer jobs with more than 230 top Twin Cities companies, nonprofits, and public agencies, STEP-UP also offers work readiness training, advanced-level internships and industry-specific career opportunities that help interns integrate their career exposure with post-secondary education and career planning.

“My STEP-UP job was my first job in my entire life. I gained a lot of skills and experience,” said Abdirkhader, STEP-UP Achieve alumnus. “I worked at Children’s Minnesota with a lot of great, professional people who helped me think about my future.”

“There is more hope for me in the future now that I have the experience I gained from STEP-UP,” said Olivia, STEP-UP Achieve alumnus. “My job helped me to learn more about how money and banking works. I now know what career I would like to pursue and my goals are clearer.”

Before being placed in their internships, youth receive work readiness training certified by the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce that prepares them for a professional work environment. Returning interns receive advanced training that helps them deepen their professional skills. Throughout their internship, they gain valuable on-the-job skills, make strong professional connections, and become exposed to careers they may have not otherwise accessed without STEP-UP.

“I enjoyed watching our intern grow as an employee. She participated in staff activities and projects and fit right in,” said Krystle Wallace, Operations Manager for the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota. “It was great to watch her learn new things and get a better understanding of the daily job tasks.”

Businesses, public agencies, and nonprofits interested in employing interns in 2016 can find information on the City of Minneapolis STEP-UP website.

STEP-UP is a City of Minneapolis program in partnership with AchieveMpls, Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, and Project for Pride in Living.

To learn more about STEP-UP, or to access the online STEP-UP application, visit the City of Minneapolis website. You can also follow STEP-UP on Twitter @STEPUPMpls or like them on Facebook.